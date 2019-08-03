STUD OR DUD? 2020 Golf Mk8 Caught Uncovered From All Angles

While VW did not reveal the all-new 8th generation 2020 Golf at this week’s Geneva Motor Show as many of us anticipated, we believe we can make it up with the best and most revealing photos of the popular compact model yet.

It’s virtually undisguised, as only the front and rear lights have some distracting fake decals. However, the production car will use similar lighting units on both ends, so styling-wise, we don’t anticipate any surprises between now and its unveiling later this year.



User Comments

mre30

Can't wait!

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2019   

