STUD OR DUD? 2020 Golf Sketches Reveal New Design Direction

We’ve seen our fair share of spy shots of the new Volkswagen Golf over the last few months, but these official renderings are our best look so far at the eighth generation of the hugely popular compact hatchback. In typical Golf fashion, the exterior design can be best described as evolutionary, but the headlights have been overhauled and appear to feature a thin light strip that runs across the front fascia.

“More dynamic than ever before” is what VW says about the Golf Mk 8’s exterior styling, while the cabin will represent a dramatic change compared to the outgoing model. We can clearly see it has pretty much nothing in common with the car it’s about to replace, with considerably fewer physical buttons. That’s because many of the controls have been integrated into the touchscreen, which merges with the digital instrument cluster and what appears to be another touch panel to the left of the driver’s display.







