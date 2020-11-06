STUD OR DUD? 2020 Lexus LX Sport: Thought The Lexus Grill Couldn't Get MORE BRASH? Oh, The AUDACITY!

I don't know how this slipped under our radar but just when we thought the Lexus grill language could go to the next level, they spring this on all of us.



Looking back, it's probably because their press photos don't do a good job of showing the detail inside the mesh.

It's called the LX 'Sport' version and it has an even MORE garish grill.

Lexus is giving buyers of the 2020 LX 570 a new way to express their style with the introduction of the all-new Sport Package. Available on the 3-row model only, the new interior and exterior styling package enhances the LX’s traditional lines with the following updates:
* Exterior: Exclusive sport grille and front fascia, revised lower rear valence, body color side mirrors with chrome accents.
* Interior: Semi-aniline, leather-trimmed seats in Black, Cabernet, or exclusive Moonlight White, black headliner.
LX models with the Sport Package also include the Luxury package (heated/ventilated front/rear seats, four-zone climate concierge, LX projector door lamps), 21-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels, a Mark Levinson 19-speaker surround sound audio system, heated linear espresso wood steering wheel, head up display and a wireless charging pad.

So check out these photos to get the true detail and give us your impressions. Did it make it more attractive or more gauche?

And did you know one of these bad boys is over $100k these days?







valhallakey

Your move BMW.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 11:47:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

carloslassiter

It looks like a 20 year old design with a modern (and hideous) grill on it.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2020 6:50:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

That's because the basic vehicle is over 20 years old with only nips and tucks to freshen it.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2020 8:13:18 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The LX is a too-narrow-for-its-height, horribly outdated trashpile.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2020 8:11:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Moo1

pass

Moo1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2020 8:20:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

