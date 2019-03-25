STUD OR DUD? BMW Releases Glimpse Of Upcoming 2021 i4 4-Door

BMW has released pictures of its upcoming, all-electric i4 4-door showing it winter testing in a light disguise. The new model will push the brand’s electric range towards the mainstream market when it arrives in 2021, narrowing the gap between the company’s radical i3 and i8 EVs and its traditional 3 and 5 Series saloons.

The new BMW i4 appears to adopt conventional BMW styling. The enlarged connected kidney grille and narrow headlights seen on recent electric BMW concepts have been ditched in favour of the standard 4 Series Gran Coupe’s body shell.