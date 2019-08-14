STUD OR DUD? First Official 2020 Kia Mohave Images Break Cover

Originally previewed during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show at the end of March by the Masterpiece concept, the second-generation Mohave is making its official debut courtesy of two images released by Kia South Korea on its Facebook page. It looks almost the same as the showcar before it, albeit the styling has been slightly toned down here and there to make the large SUV more suitable for production.

The four-point LED headlights and the somewhat unusual grille have been largely carried over from the Masterpiece, which is the same we can say about those large taillights that meet in the middle where the model’s name is prominently featured on the tailgate. The SUV used to be known as the Borrego in the United States before being discontinued in 2009 features a quad exhaust system, but we’re getting the impression those are fake as all four tips seem to be blocked off.







