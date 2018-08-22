STUD OR DUD? McLaren 600LT By MSO Slips Out Ahead Of Pebble Beach

Showcasing a raft of personalisation options from the Woking brand’s MSO (McLaren Special Operations) division, the concept follows on from the first public outing of the 600LT at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last month.

Featuring MSO Bespoke Stealth Grey paintwork, the 600LT receives a number of carbon fibre upgrades including an F1 Longtail-inspired air intake scoop mounted on the roof. Three carbon upgrade packs also feature, with carbon door mirrors and door inserts, plus a carbon front splitter, rear bumper, diffuser and engine cover.





















