After getting a very blurry look at the Ford Bronco Sport in a parking lot, here's a view of the upcoming crossover on the road. Best of all, these photos actually let us see some of the vehicle's design details.

The most traditionally Bronco-like element of the Sport is its front end. The headlights are very similar to the ones on the revived, larger Bronco by using circular lamps with a horizontal strip of lights cutting into the center.