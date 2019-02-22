STUD OR DUD? Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Spotted Winter Testing

Prototypes of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo have been spotted winter testing in Sweden recently. Based on images of the vehicle that were captured during the icy road tests, it appears that the Taycan Cross Turismo’s design is steadily coming together.

The new pictures of the Taycan Cross Turismo features a sleek silhouette that echoes much of the design cues present in its sibling — the Porsche Taycan sedan — which is expected to enter production sometime later this year. As noted by TaycanForum.com‘s Tye, Porsche’s recent Cross Turismo test mules now have a more refined rear roofline, rear design, and rear quarter windows.