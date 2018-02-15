STUD OR DUD? Volvo's Sexy New V60 Wagon Caught Ahead Of Official Debut

Agent009 submitted on 2/15/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:12:51 AM

3 user comments | Views : 1,730 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Just a few hours after seeing the first teaser with the Volvo V60, a couple of pretty revealing images with the all-new wagon have emerged online.

Published (and then removed) by AutoMotoSvijet magazine from Bosnia and Herzegovnia, these low-resolution images appear to be showing the next-generation V60, unless someone spent some time in Photoshop to downsize the V90 formula.

Looking at the image showing the car’s side profile, the new V60 appears to be nearly as large as its bigger brother, but maybe it’s because the quality of the photo is far from being great. If what we’re seeing is actually the real deal, it comes as no surprise the new wagon from Sweden is a chip off the old block by carrying over most of the V90’s design cues.

Read Article


STUD OR DUD? Volvo's Sexy New V60 Wagon Caught Ahead Of Official Debut

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

malba2367

All of Volvos new designs look excellent inside and out...I wish they would come up with a better power plant though

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/15/2018 11:16:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Tiberius1701A

And stop with the 'going upmarket' strategy. They are losing their core buyer in the process.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/15/2018 11:33:55 AM | | Votes: 3   

carsnyc

Stud as any other Volvo these days but small overworked engines, stiff rides and a super slow infotainment system are a deal breaker.

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 2/15/2018 11:41:29 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]