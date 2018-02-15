STUD OR DUD? Volvo's Sexy New V60 Wagon Caught Ahead Of Official Debut

Just a few hours after seeing the first teaser with the Volvo V60, a couple of pretty revealing images with the all-new wagon have emerged online. Published (and then removed) by AutoMotoSvijet magazine from Bosnia and Herzegovnia, these low-resolution images appear to be showing the next-generation V60, unless someone spent some time in Photoshop to downsize the V90 formula.



Looking at the image showing the car’s side profile, the new V60 appears to be nearly as large as its bigger brother, but maybe it’s because the quality of the photo is far from being great. If what we’re seeing is actually the real deal, it comes as no surprise the new wagon from Sweden is a chip off the old block by carrying over most of the V90’s design cues.



