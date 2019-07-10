STUD or DUD? Do YOU Think The Refreshed Porsche Macan Works In CHALK?

As we've noted before, paint is one of our favorite things to see on today's autos.

Meaning we like to see a variety of paints — and wraps — on all sorts of vehicles.

And now with just about every automaker offering unique specifications or even one-off ordering, things have gotten far more interesting. This especially applies to Porsche who's well known for its paint-to-sample (PTS) program.

Over the past couple of years, it's clear that two colors have really become strong in Porsche's palette. That would be Miami Blue and Chalk.

It's become common to see 911s, GT3s, GT3RS and GT2RS vehicles painted in Miami Blue or Chalk. Because of this, it's not unheard of to see a Cayenne, Macan or 718 Boxster adorning the same hues. 

But when Agent 001 shot me a picture of a refreshed Macan in Chalk, it didn't strike a chord with me. So, Spies, weigh in: Do YOU think the refreshed Porsche Macan is a STUD or DUD in chalk?






User Comments

atc98092

Can't tell anything from that picture. Not lit week enough with all the shadows across it. I'm not a fan of black wheels myself, so I'd prefer something with a shine there as well.

When you say Chalk, I think of a matte finish. Is this color matte or gloss? Again, I really can't tell from the pic.

Posted on 10/7/2019 6:22:39 PM

Posted on 10/7/2019 6:22:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Milky gray isn't that lovely.

Posted on 10/7/2019 6:29:53 PM

Posted on 10/7/2019 6:29:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

cidflekken

I love it.

Posted on 10/7/2019 7:23:44 PM

Posted on 10/7/2019 7:23:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

A while ago at PPG

Hey Boss
Yeah?
We have another bad batch of white paint
Another?
Yes another, that's 10 now
I don't want to get that charge back for sending to the hazmat depot
But I have an idea
Ok
What if we call it chalk and call all the sports car companies and tell them it is the newest "in" paint colour - but don't give them a discount - we charge more?

Make it so...

Posted on 10/7/2019 8:02:24 PM

Posted on 10/7/2019 8:02:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

For a shrunk, compact SUV, it is equivalent to most other quality SUV's.

Posted on 10/7/2019 9:31:47 PM

Posted on 10/7/2019 9:31:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

sailorliteLW

Lose that black cladding piece - then the chalk looks better.

Posted on 10/7/2019 10:54:33 PM

Posted on 10/7/2019 10:54:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

