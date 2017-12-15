STUD or DUD: Does The All-new BMW M5's Exhaust Sound AWESOME or AWFUL?

The last-gen BMW M5 was loved and hated.

It was loved because it featured a super powerful motor and brought back the company's classic styling. It was hated because it was considered a bit too soft and the exhaust seemed a bit muffled by the turbocharged eight-cylinder engine. 

Now we have the all-new BMW M5. 

Not much has changed in the engine department. Sure, it's making more power and all that but it still is a forced induction V8. What I have noticed, however, is that BMW has improved its exhaust notes over the years. 

That said, I haven't had a really good listen to the all-new M5 until now. In the clip below, we get to hear the latest M car under wide open throttle. 

So, does it pass your test? Does the all-new M5 sound like a STUD or DUD?


Watch as we take the M5 through the serpentine roads on the outskirts of Lisbon, rev in a tunnel, bullet down a highway, snake through the twisty mountainous hills, and overtake a speedy cyclist. The M5 exhaust sounds proper, louder, more aggressive than before, and a more complete and cohesive symphony with deeper tones and frightening backfire crackles – rather similar notes to the E 63 AMG.


 
 
User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Just a thought. Porsche uses an NA engine in the GT3 and GT3RS for the link to motorsports and the pureness of the brand experience. Surely BMW could do the same for the M cars?

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 9:42:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

templar19d

Sadly BMW is done with high rev N/A motors. I had an E92 M3 and its was "alive". Rip roaring fun and still building power over 8K...

templar19d (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 10:32:34 PM | | Votes: 2   

PCHtoLaguna

The e92 sure did sound great at the top end. But does your story start before or after the school bus full of kids beat you off the line?

PCHtoLaguna (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 3:15:30 AM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Not sure how I feel about the sound of this motor/exhaust. I kind of lean towards the E63S which is a bit more guttural.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 11:21:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

