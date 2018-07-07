STUD or DUD? How Do You Like Me NOW? The 2019 Audi Q8 In Galaxy Blue

A recent vehicle reveal that seems to have folks polarized is the all-new Audi Q8. This doesn't come as much of a surprise given the vehicle's aggressive front grille.



The reality is that today's designers are out to get buyer's attention. That's because people want statement pieces and austerity has been out for several years now.



Audi Q8



So when an all-new auto like the Q8 comes around and we get a vitriolic reaction, it's not much of a surprise anymore. Also, let's be honest, it didn't help that the four rings debuted the vehicle in a golden, yellow hue.



But, let's try something different.



On display at the Audi Forum Neckarsulm is a Q8 in Galaxy Blue metallic. As we've previously noted, color is a BIG factor in a vehicle's appearance.



Is the Audi Q8 in Galaxy Blue a STUD or DUD? Have a look and let us know your thoughts, below!





Audi Q8













