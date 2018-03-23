STUD or DUD? Is The All-new Lincoln Navigator, Tuned By Hennessey And With 600 Ponies, THE ONE To Have?

At AutoSpies, we were early to the sport-utility vehicle party and we called the death of the sedan long ago. What can we say, we just have a good read on the typical consumer while the other guys tend to be lagging several years behind.



That said, full-size SUVs are the object of, seemingly, everyone's affection. So, when we saw the all-new Lincoln Navigator, we knew it would be a game changer for the marque that was needing something further to boost its renaissance.



Lincoln Navigator, Tuned by Hennessey



As to be expected with enthusiasts though, its 3.5-liter six-cylinder motor only produces 450 horsepower — for many that's simply not enough. So, now what?



Well, the folks down in Texas have an answer for you. Hennessey Performance who took the Ford F-150 Raptor and turned it into the VelociRaptor with 600 horsepower have done something similar to the Lincoln's EcoBoost powerplant.



This translates into a full-size Navigator with 600 ponies and able to achieve some staggering performance numbers. Zero to 60 happens in 4.8 seconds, which is impressive given the Navigator's heft. Additionally, buyers can opt for a Brembo big brake kit, a larger wheel/tire package and a lowered suspension.



According to Hennessey, only 200 units will be produced.



All that said, is THIS the all-new SUV to have? Forget the G63? Forget the Range Rover SVR?





Lincoln Navigator, Tuned by Hennessey













Hennessey's press release follows:



Hennessey Builds 2018 Lincoln Navigator with 600 HP Hennessey is the First Tuner to Offer Performance Upgrades For 2018 Lincoln Navigator Sealy, Texas—AMG G-Wagon and Range Rover SVR owners beware: There’s a new luxury SUV in town and its packing 600 horsepower: The 2018 Lincoln Navigator by Hennessey Performance (HPE). Hennessey is the first aftermarket firm to offer performance upgrades for the redesigned 2018 Lincoln Navigator. “The 2018 Navigator is a world-class luxury SUV and we wanted to take its already impressive power and performance to the next level,” said president and company founder, John Hennessey. “Over the past 12 months we have built and delivered hundreds of VelociRaptor 600 upgrades to our new Ford Raptor clients. It made perfect sense to offer a similar upgrade package for the new Navigator, which has essentially the same engine.” The team from Hennessey increased the factory’s twin turbo 3.5L V6 engine from 450 bhp to 600 bhp by modifying the airflow through the engine. The HPE600 twin turbo engine upgrade includes engine management computer software upgrades, high-flow air induction system, stainless steel exhaust system upgrade, large front-mounted intercooler system with blow-off valve upgrade combine to crank out an extra 150bhp over the stock model. After upgrades, the 2018 Hennessey Navigator is capable of going 0-60mph in 4.8 secs and can run the 1/4-mile in 12.9 seconds at 107 mph. Additional performance upgrades including Hennessey forged monoblock wheels, lowered suspension and Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers and 15.1 inch brake rotors are also available to balance the increase in power. The HPE600 upgrade comes with a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty from Hennessey. The company only plans to offer 200 units for the first year making the Hennessey Navigator very exclusive. Orders can be placed directly with Hennessey or through authorized Hennessey Lincoln dealers. John Hennessey added, “Our family has owned and driven several high-powered GMC Denalis and Escalades over the past five years. We are now very pleased to have a high-powered Lincoln to add to our family fleet. But I probably won’t get as much seat time as I would like as my wife, Hope, will probably get the keys to our special Lincoln before I do!” Hennessey HPE600 for 2018 Lincoln Navigator – Specifications Power: 600 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Performance 0-60 mph: 4.8 sec.

1/4 mile: 12.9 sec. @ 107mph Includes: High-flow Air Induction System

Turbo Wastegate Modifier

Air to Air Front Mounted Intercooler Upgrade

Intercooler Piping Upgrade

Stainless Steel Exhaust System(Catback)

Engine Management Computer Software Upgrade

All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing

Road Testing Up to 200 Miles

Headrests Embroidered

Serial-Numbered Interior & Underhood Plaques

3 Year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Optional Upgrades: 22-inch Monoblock Wheels w/ Performance Tires

Brembo Front and Rear Brakes

Lowering Kit



Read Article