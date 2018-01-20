STUD or DUD? Lexus' LF-1 Limitless Concept Already Gets Modified...Sort Of...

Well, that didn't take too long.



Although the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept made its very first appearance at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) merely days ago, it appears one tuning shop is already getting it's ideas together. That would be the folks over at VIP Auto Salon, Inc., located in SoCal's Orange County.

This is the shop that's been given carte blanche via Lexus USA to spice up its road cars for for the SEMA Show typically held in the fall. 

As this isn't VIP's first rodeo, you can tell they're already looking at a whole slew of treatments. This includes lowering its ride height, adding a larger wheel and tire package and putting on a body kit with more aggressive features up front, around the sides and at the back — check out that diffuser element. 

Given that this vehicle is merely in concept form, and judging from the images, it appears to be a really well done render at the moment. We'll keep an eye out to see if any more pics turn up.


User Comments

atc98092

Looks even dumber.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/20/2018 4:10:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

