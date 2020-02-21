STUD or DUD? ORANGE You Glad To See Quavo's BOLD Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

You know, I have to be honest. When Rolls-Royce first revealed the all-new Cullinan sport-utility vehicle, I wasn't sure about it.



I didn't know if sales would take off or if it would whiff standing at the plate. Turns out, it's actually been getting snapped up quite a bit.



Frankly, I've been seeing quite a few Cullinans in my neighborhood. Meanwhile the Ghost, Dawn, Wraith and Phantom are rare birds. It seems that the Cullinan has bottled up that certain something that speaks to those with deep pockets.



Platinum-selling rap group, Migos, has been making noise for years now. And, from what we can tell, the three members (Quavo, Offset, Takeoff) are car guys. Take, for example, the group's single MotorSport that featured a Ferrari 512M for its cover art. That's an awfully specific vehicle to pick out.



That said, the team from DUB magazine just featured one of Quavo's latest acquisitions, a Cullinan. Painted black, it sports an orange pinstripe and badges. In addition, this Cullinan is equipped with 26-inch, orange Forgiato wheels and an orange interior.



It's not for the faint of heart.



So, what do YOU think, Spies?







Dreamworks Motorsports built, custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 26” Drea ECL Forgiato custom painted wheels with black barrels with mandarine pearl orange face, custom painted brakes, custom starlight headliner, custom painted floating center caps, black badge grill, two toned custom painted emblems and Suntek Films window tint. Built for The Migos’ Quavo.



