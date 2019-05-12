STUD or DUD? Should Kia Go TWO-TONE With The Telluride?

While parsing through some dealer listings today, we came across something interesting.



Although a Kia Telluride may not light everyone's fire straight out of the gate, this one was a bit different than your average Telluride. That's because it featured something we haven't seen before.



That would be a two-tone exterior.



As of now we can't tell if it was painted or simply vinyl added on at the dealer. I've seen this done at other dealers that apply a wrap to the roof to give it a more distinct look.



After seeing this white example, with a black roof and black accents elsewhere, we're thinking that there could be something bigger here. Remember, two-tone color schemes have been HOT on vehicles such as the MINI Cooper, Land Rover Range Rover, Evoque, Toyota CH-R and many others.



Having said that, we've got to ask: Is the Kia Telluride a STUD or DUD with a two-tone look?





**NOTE: AutoSpies.com is NOT affiliated with the seller in ANY way. Caveat emptor, Spies!









Read Article