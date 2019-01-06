STUDs or DUDs? Did Cadillac Hit A Homer With The Reveal Of The CT4-V And CT5-V Or Did It Swing And MISS?

This week brought the launch of not one, but two, all-new Cadillacs. If there's one thing we have to admit, it's that General Motors can do one thing right, consistently.



And that's build great performance vehicles.



Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V



Although now that I am reading more about the upcoming V-Series vehicles from Cadillac, I am not sure that will continue to be the case. Previously, Cadillac went toe-to-toe with foreign automakers both by delivering an obscene amount of horsepower and attacking the world-famous Nürburgring. It seems clear though that we're in an all-new era for Cadillac. It won't be the same.



The all-new CT4-V will be an entry-level offering powered by a forced induction four-cylinder producing 320 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. Coupled to this will be a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Keep in mind the ATS-V produced over 450 horsepower.



The all-new CT5-V essentially replaces the CTS and will boast a twin-turbo six-cylinder motor that's good for 355 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque. It too will also make use of a 10-speed autobox. Remember, the CTS-V made 640 horsepower.



According to reports, there will exist something that sits above these cars to relive the legacy that once was, but it all just seems a bit silly when the luxury brand had a good thing going. So, we've got to ask: Did Cadillac hit a homer with its all-new reveals or was it a big old swing and MISS?





Cadillac's press release follows:



Cadillac Reveals First-Ever CT4-V and CT5-V Expanded lineup adds more choices for spirited performance. Highlights include available Super Cruise, AWD, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, eLSD and new V-Mode Driven by Cadillac’s latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled today, expanding choices for the brand’s V-Series performance sub-brand. Following the 2019 CT6-V, they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004. “The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent.” The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac’s realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices. Each is built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement. Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on CT5-V. Cadillac’s exclusive Super Cruise1, the first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available on both new V-Series models. “The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “And this is only the beginning of the V family. Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned.” Vehicle highlights

CT5-V — The first-ever CT5-V builds on the precision-focused details of the all-new luxury sedan introduced earlier this year to offer elevated road performance and an engaging driving experience. Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 engine, which uses low-inertia turbochargers to enhance power production across the rpm band. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 355 horsepower (265 kW), pending SAE certification.

10-speed automatic transmission.

Electronic limited-slip rear differential.

Standard RWD and available AWD.

V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.

Performance Traction Management.

Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode.

Brembo front braking system.

19-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires 2 (all-season tires available with AWD).

Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; unique rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips.

Super Cruise 1 available.

Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control. CT4-V — Developed for a new generation of sedan customers, the first-ever CT4 blends nimble handling and Cadillac’s signature technology. The CT4-V takes these traits further, infusing the brand’s racing DNA for a dynamic, responsive and exhilarating driving experience. Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 2.7L Turbo engine featuring a unique three-step sliding camshaft that helps optimize performance at all speeds. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 320 horsepower (239 kW), pending SAE certification.

10-speed automatic.

Limited-slip rear differential.

V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (on RWD) or ZF MVS passive dampers (on AWD).

Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode.

Brembo front braking system.

18-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD).

Near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution for an exceptional feeling of balance and control.

Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; quad exhaust tips, unique rear spoiler design that helps reduce rear lift while increasing grip for the rear tires.

Super Cruise1 available.

Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control. MORE TO COME

The CT4-V and CT5-V go on sale early in the 2020 calendar year, with production at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan. Additional product information, as well as details on additional V-Series variants and CT4 Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models, will be announced at a later date. 1Even while using the Super Cruise driver assistance feature, always pay attention while driving and do not use a hand-held device. Visit cadillacsupercruise.com for compatible highways and more information. Requires active OnStar plan, active Wi-Fi Hotspot, working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal.

2Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations my change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to: my.cadillac.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer. # # # SPECIFICATIONS 2020 CT5-V ENGINE, TRANSMISSION & AXLE Engine Type: 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 Valvetrain: Dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, dual-independent valve timing and Active Fuel Management Fuel Delivery: Direct, high-pressure fuel injection Turbocharging System: Twin low-inertia twin-scroll turbochargers with electronically controlled wastegates and water-to-air intercooling Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 355 / 265 @ 5600 (est.) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 400 / 542 @ 2400-4400 (est.) Transmission Type: Hydra-Matic 10L80 ten-speed automatic Final Drive Ratio: 2.85 CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Layout: Front engine with RWD (AWD available) Front Suspension: MacPherson-type with dual lower ball joints and direct-acting stabilizer bar; Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with V-Series-specific calibrations Rear Suspension: Five-link independent; coil springs with stabilizer bar, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with V-Series-specific calibrations Steering Type: Rack-mounted electric, power-assisted with variable assist and V-Series-specific calibration Brake Type: Four-wheel disc; 4-piston Brembo fixed calipers; four-channel ABS/TCS w/ DRP Brake Rotor Size

(in. / mm): Front: 13.6x1.2 / 345x30 (vented)

Rear: 12.4x.0.9 / 315x23 (vented) Wheels & Tires^: 19x8.5-in. aluminum with 245/40R19 summer-only performance ^Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations my change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to: my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer. EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS & CURB WEIGHT Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 116 / 2947 Overall Length

(in. / mm): 193.8 / 4924 Overall Width

(in. / mm): 74.1 / 1883 (w/o mirrors); 80.3 / 2039 (w/ mirrors) Overall Height

(in. / mm): 57.2 / 1452 Track

(in. mm): 62.8 / 1594 (front)

63.9 / 1624 (rear) Curb Weight

(lb. / kg): 3975 / 1803 (est.) INTERIOR DIMENSIONS Headroom

(in / mm): 39.0 inches / 990 (front)

36.6 inches / 930 (rear) Legroom

(in. / mm): 42.4 / 1078 (front)

37.9 / 963 (rear) Shoulder Room

(in. / mm): 56.7 / 1440 (front)

55.7 / 1416 (rear) Hip Room

(in. / mm): 53.7 / 1365 (front)

53.7 / 1365 (rear) 2020 CT4-V ENGINE, TRANSMISSION & AXLE Engine Type: 2.7L Turbocharged I4 Valvetrain: Dual-overhead camshafts, four-valves per cylinder, 3-step sliding camshaft, continuously variable valve timing, variable valve lift and Active Fuel Management Fuel Delivery: Direct high-pressure fuel injection Turbocharging System: Single dual-volute turbocharger with electronically controlled wastegate; intercooling system; 33-psi / 2.3 bar max boost Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 320 / 239 @ 5600 (est.) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 369 / 500 @ 1800 (est.) Transmission Type: Hydra-Matic 10L60 ten-speed automatic Final Drive Ratio: 2.85 CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Layout: Front engine with RWD (AWD available) Front Suspension: MacPherson-type with dual lower ball joints, ZF MVS passive dampers (AWD) and direct-acting stabilizer bar; Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with V-Series-specific calibrations (RWD) Rear Suspension: Five-link independent; coil springs with ZF MVS passive dampers (AWD) and stabilizer bar; Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with V-Series-specific calibrations (RWD) Steering Type: Rack-mounted electric, power-assisted with variable assist and V-Series-specific calibration Brake Type: Four-wheel disc; 4-piston Brembo fixed calipers (front) and 4-piston sliding calipers (rear); four-channel ABS/TCS w/ DRP Brake Rotor Size

(in. / mm): Front: 12.6 x 1.2 / 321 x 30 (vented)

Rear: 12.4 x 0.9 / 315 x 23 (vented) Wheels & Tires^: 18 x 8.0-in. aluminum with 235/40R18 summer-only performance ^Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations my change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to: my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer. EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS & CURB WEIGHT Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 109.3 / 2775

Overall Length

(in. / mm): 187.2 / 4756 Overall Width

(in. / mm): 71.5 / 1815 (w/o mirrors); 77.7 / 1974 (w/ mirrors) Overall Height

(in. / mm): 56.0 / 1423 Track

(in. mm): 60.3 / 1532 (front)

61.7 / 1568 (rear) Curb Weight

(lb. / kg): 3616 / 1640 (RWD, est.) INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Headroom

(in / mm): 38.4 / 974 (front)

36.5 / 928 (rear) Legroom

(in. / mm): 42.2 / 1078 (front)

33.4 / 848 (rear) Shoulder Room

(in. / mm): 55.2 / 1403 (front)

53.9 / 1370 (rear) Hip Room

(in. / mm): 53.0 / 1346 (front)

52.5 / 1333 (rear)



