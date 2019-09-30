STUMPED?! Can YOU Name The Make, Model And Year Where This Automotive Detail Was Featured?

Agent00R submitted on 9/30/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:32:47 PM

0 user comments | Views : 72 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Over the weekend, Agent 001 and I were catching up as usual.

And like 90 percent of our interactions, it turned to autos.

It's a sickness, I say!

Having said that, he showed me something I had never seen before. It was a hood ornament. But, it wasn't like any other I had seen previously. No, it wasn't a leaping cat or the spirit of ecstasy. It was something else entirely.

It appears to be a young man sitting atop a perch, legs extended.

To be honest, I was completely stumped.

Having said that, I wanted to see if the Spies could figure this one out. Can you name the make, model and year from which this hood ornament came from?

After we get some comments I'll be sure to weigh in. Until then, place your bets!



STUMPED?! Can YOU Name The Make, Model And Year Where This Automotive Detail Was Featured?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]