SURPRISE! Actually, No, Not Really. Tesla Misses ANOTHER Deadline. Semi Gets PUSHED...

Well, at least Tesla's Elon Musk is consistent.



When the American electric vehicle manufacturer revealed the Semi at a splashy event in 2017, Musk said that the Semi would come to life in 2019. Turns out he was wrong, again.



The latest guidance provided at this week's annual shareholder meeting was the Semi will get pushed back a full year. Expect to see it at the end of 2020.



The funny thing about this shifted date is that it seems no one is actually surprised at this point. It's almost as though whatever Musk says everyone immediately says "Yeah, OK." One may say that his credibility is a problem.



Here's to 2020, Spies!












