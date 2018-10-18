SUV WARS! Based On LOOKS ALONE, Who Wins? All-new BMW X7 OR Range Rover LWB?

Last night an all-new luxury sport-utility vehicle joined the fray.

That would be the long awaited BMW X7.

Joining the BMW X line, the X7 is a large luxury SUV that's aligned with its flagship sedan, the 7-Series. And, boy, does it show on the interior of the all-new X7. Head-to-toe, the X7 is covered in hide and I am sure some would find its interior even more appealing than the current-gen 7. Debuted with a two-tone interior, it certainly looks a bit like a high-end yacht.

But, this begs the question: How does the X7 compare against the competition.

If you ask us, no one puts out a stronger SUV design than the big body Land Rover Range Rover. It has presence, it is universally adored and its interior is brilliant. Sure, it costs an arm and a leg, but it is one of today's ultimate status symbols whereas BMW's struggling to deliver the ultimate driving machines we once knew.

That said, we've got to ask: Based on looks alone, WHICH SUV wins? The all-new BMW X7 or the Range Rover long wheelbase?


BMW X7



























































































Deutschland

X7

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 10/18/2018 1:49:55 AM   

