SUV WARS! Sibling Rivalry Edition: WHICH Jeep Grand Cherokee Does It For YOU? The Trailhawk OR The High Altitude?

Over the weekend, Agent 001 and I were talking cars. No surprise there. We're relentless when it comes to this kind of stuff.



That said, I've been wondering if it's time to consider dumping my daily driver, a Volkswagen Golf 2.5. I've got a couple vehicles in mind but I am still waffling a bit as to what I'd like to do.



One of the top contenders is the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Although it is long in the tooth, it is a proven product that checks all the boxes without costing an arm and a leg. And, if you shop smart, you may actually be able to secure one at a great price.



There's just one thing. The Grand Cherokee has become the Mustang or 911 of sport-utility vehicles. In other words, there's a lot of trim levels to sort through and figure out which works best for your purposes.



As 001 has owned his fair share of Jeeps, he believes the one to have is the Trailhawk.



Personally, I am really liking the High Altitude.



What better way to sort this out than pose the question to the Spies? So, WHICH Grand Cherokee's moving the needle for YOU? The Trailhawk? The High Altitude? Something else entirely?





