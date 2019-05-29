SUV WARS! WHICH Would You Rather? The Lexus NX Or Toyota RAV4?

Not too long ago I had the chance to get behind the wheel of the all-new Toyota RAV4. For me this was an interesting experience. That's because I went in expecting one thing and by the time the loan ended, I walked away with a completely different impression.



Essentially, I was expecting the RAV4 to be a dog. Turns out it's actually a pretty good little sport-utility vehicle.



The reason for this? Well, simply put, the last-gen RAV4 had a spectacularly awful ride. Its suspension was awfully tuned. Driving around New York City was equivalent to torture. Its ride is so poor in the last-gen RAV4 I actually cancel those Ubers when they pop up as the vehicle I will be traveling in.



But that's not all. Its interior is vastly improved also. Sure, the display could be bigger with easier to use software and it could be integrated in a more clean fashion with the dashboard, but it could be worse.



There's just one problem: The Lexus NX exists. And when the RAV4 Adventure rings the register at nearly $40,000 you have to ask yourself: Are you really going to write a check for a RAV4 that costs 40 boxes of ziti? It just seems ludicrous.



Having said that, I've got to ask: WHICH would YOU rather? The 2019 Lexus NX or a 2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure?





