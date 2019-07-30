Safest Car On the Planet? Tesla Model 3 Aces Yet ANOTHER Crash Test

The Tesla Model 3’s reign as one of the safest vehicles on the road today continues, with the electric sedan getting a perfect 5-Star Safety Rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), a safety performance assessment system based in Australia. The impressive findings were announced in a press release on Tuesday, with the ANCAP lauding the vehicle for its suite of active and passive safety features.

The ANCAP granted a score of 96% for the Model 3’s Adult Occupant Protection systems, with full points being achieved by the vehicle for three out of four destructive crash tests. Full points were also scored by the front passenger in the frontal offset test, which simulates a direct, head-on collision. Maximum points were given to the vehicle for child occupants in the side impact test as well.