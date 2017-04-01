Sales of certain BMW, Porsche, and Nissan models banned in South Korea

South Korea’s Ministry of Environment has banned sales of 10 models from BMW, Porsche, and Nissan, after discovering the automakers have fabricated certification documents.

Affected are the BMW X5 M, Infiniti Q50, Porsche Macan S Diesel, Cayenne SE Hybrid and Turbo, 918 Spyder, Cayman GTS, 911 GT3 and Panamera SE Hybrid, and Nissan’s Qashqai diesel, which was investigated in the spring of 2016 for cheating pollution regulations.

In addition, the local units of the three automakers will have to pay a combined fine of 7.17 billion won, or approximately $5.9 million at the current exchange rates. A total of 4,523 vehicles from the aforementioned models have already been sold and registered in South Korea.

