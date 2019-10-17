San Francisco Closes First Street To Private Cars, How Long Until They Close More?

The results are in and San Francisco has voted to greenlight a new plan that will see Market Street closed to private cars.

 

Instead, the famous and highly trafficked thoroughfare will see a US $600 million expansion project designed to breath new life into the neglected street.

The goal is to revamp Market Street into a multi-use area where walking, bicycles, and scooters make up the main forms of transportation. In doing so, the city hopes to revitalize an area that currently contains dozens of boarded-up storefronts.



Agent009

CANADIANCOMMENTS

A $600M USD investment is no joke. And if it revitalizes the area and brings in more business and tax revenue, it will be a very good thing for the city. Expect this trend to move to other cities in North America. This European approach to walkable and rideable cities will continue to benefit cities who adopt it.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 10/17/2019 12:23:32 PM   

80Ho

More room for Tents, feces, used needles...

80Ho

Posted on 10/17/2019 12:28:26 PM   

