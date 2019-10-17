San Franciso Closes First Street To Private Cars, How Long Until They Close More?

The results are in and San Francisco has voted to greenlight a new plan that will see Market Street closed to private cars.

 

Instead, the famous and highly trafficked thoroughfare will see a US $600 million expansion project designed to breath new life into the neglected street.

The goal is to revamp Market Street into a multi-use area where walking, bicycles, and scooters make up the main forms of transportation. In doing so, the city hopes to revitalize an area that currently contains dozens of boarded-up storefronts.



