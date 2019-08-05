San Jose Ordinance Fines And Jails Anyone Within 200 Feet Of An Illegal Speed Exhibition

Authorities across the country are constantly testing new ways to stop the violent delights and violent ends of street racing.

In California, where the problem is particularly widespread, the city of San Jose passed an ordinance this week making it illegal to even watch a street race or sideshow as a spectator, a crime now punishable by a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. It's a bold new tactic for police—and one that warrants a closer look.

ABC7 News reports the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation, which is written in broad strokes to give authorities a lot of latitude in going after spectators. Essentially, police can arrest anyone standing within 200 feet of a street race or "reckless driving exhibition"—think burnout, donut, and drifting shenanigans—taking place on either a public road or an off-street parking lot. Here's the relevant text in full:



Read Article


User Comments

joneshamilton

How about deporting all the Illegals at these douchebag fest.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2019 12:51:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

San Jose in the news =)

More specifics on the rule:

"It shall be unlawful for any person to (1) Be knowingly present as a Spectator at a Street Race conducted on a public street or highway; or (2) Be knowingly present as a Spectator at a Reckless Driving Exhibition conducted on a public street or highway or in an Offstreet Parking Facility."

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2019 1:18:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent009

and how do you prove "knowingly" ?

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2019 2:58:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I'd love to see how this ordinance holds up if challenged. There was something similar during the G20 in Toronto. Protestors were surrounded and kettled by the police. Sadly as it was in the downtown core and they took everyone on the sidewalk too, including people walking home from work. Blaming bystanders or observers has to be the height of idiocy.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2019 1:43:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

