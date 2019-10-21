Sandbagging? 2020 Corvette Strapped To A Dyno And The Results Are Nuts

The folks at Motor Trend strapped the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette to a dynamometer to see if the 6. 2-liter Small Block “LT2" V8 actually makes the stated 495 horsepower, 470 lb-ft. The websites findings?: “The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 provided for all our testing produces more power than what Chevy claims.”

I’m always hesitant to write things like “Dyno proves that [insert automobile]’s horsepower numbers are underrated,” because there’s a lot that goes into horsepower certification, and there are quite a few factors that can cause results from one particular dynamometer to differ from those of another.