Save The Stick: 50% Of M2 Buyers Are Opting For The MANUAL Transmission

The reason is autonomous technologies. Self-driving cars and manuals don’t go together. Today, however, the manual gearbox continues to thrive, at least for BMW USA. Speaking to “Buyers vote with their wallets,” Van Meel explained. “Being an engineer I would say from a rational standpoint that even though the manual gearbox is lighter than an automated gearbox it uses more fuel and is slower, so it doesn’t really make sense.” He’s right. Eventually, the manual transmission will no longer be needed, but not necessarily due to a lack of willing buyers.The reason is autonomous technologies. Self-driving cars and manuals don’t go together. Today, however, the manual gearbox continues to thrive, at least for BMW USA. Speaking to Car Advice , BMW M chief Frank Van Meel revealed that some 50 percent of M2 buyers are opting for a clutch pedal instead of the dual-clutch option.



Read Article