Save The Stick: 50% Of M2 Buyers Are Opting For The MANUAL Transmission

Agent009 submitted on 7/26/2018

2 user comments | Views : 444 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

Eventually, the manual transmission will no longer be needed, but not necessarily due to a lack of willing buyers.
The reason is autonomous technologies. Self-driving cars and manuals don’t go together. Today, however, the manual gearbox continues to thrive, at least for BMW USA. Speaking to Car Advice, BMW M chief Frank Van Meel revealed that some 50 percent of M2 buyers are opting for a clutch pedal instead of the dual-clutch option.

“Buyers vote with their wallets,” Van Meel explained. “Being an engineer I would say from a rational standpoint that even though the manual gearbox is lighter than an automated gearbox it uses more fuel and is slower, so it doesn’t really make sense.” He’s right.



User Comments

TomM

Again - what does 50% of a group of limited production small cars have to do with the overall market?

IT may be that performance versions might still sell with MANUALs -but I do not see why this ONE example would represent the whole industry - it doesn't'

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2018 3:01:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Runamukk

If I were in the market I would definitely go manual.

Posted on 7/26/2018 3:10:06 PM

Posted on 7/26/2018 3:10:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

