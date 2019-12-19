Say WHAT? GPS Technology Now Invades Headlight Design

If you’re like me, most of your experience with car headlights has been to switch them from dim to slightly less dim so you can try to avoid hitting all the deer on a drive down a rural road. Car headlamps have come a hell of a long way from the days of old sealed beams you could buy in a gas station—they’re now absurdly advanced lighting subsystems with matrices of lamps and computers and GPS data. Of course, most of these benefits are actually illegal in the U.S., so let’s just take a moment to peek at the current state of the headlampery arts.



