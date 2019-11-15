Say What? After Discontinuing Most Of Their Sedans GM Design Boss NOW Sees A Comeback

General Motors design chief Michael Simcoe has suggested that sedans could make a comeback down the road.

In recent years, consumer preferences, particularly in the United States, have shifted and buyers are now demanding more crossovers, SUVs, and trucks that ever before. With this change in consumer sentiment, the sedan has started to slowly die out.

Speaking with GM Authority at the recent SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Simcoe acknowledged that “SUVs are king” in the North America but confusion over what defines an SUV, a CUV, and a crossover could see a switch back to sedans.