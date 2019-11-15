Say What? After Discontinuing Most Of Their Sedans GM Design Boss NOW Sees A Comeback

Agent009 submitted on 11/15/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:58 AM

1 user comments | Views : 623 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors design chief Michael Simcoe has suggested that sedans could make a comeback down the road.

 

In recent years, consumer preferences, particularly in the United States, have shifted and buyers are now demanding more crossovers, SUVs, and trucks that ever before. With this change in consumer sentiment, the sedan has started to slowly die out.

Speaking with GM Authority at the recent SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Simcoe acknowledged that “SUVs are king” in the North America but confusion over what defines an SUV, a CUV, and a crossover could see a switch back to sedans.



Read Article


Say What? After Discontinuing Most Of Their Sedans GM Design Boss NOW Sees A Comeback

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Maybe so but nothing kills brand loyalty like exiting the market then reentering down the road. Brand loyalty is built over time with consistent product development and marketing support. Out of the market kills consumer awareness and they move on to other brands. Hard and expensive to recapture.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2019 9:56:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]