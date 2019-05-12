Say What? Analysts Claim Mustang SUV Is A Hit, Now Clamor For A Corvette SUV

An electric Mustang SUV will hit dealerships late next year. When will Corvette follow suit?

The positively received debut of Ford's battery-powered Mustang Mach-E in Los Angeles last month (with the automaker hinting that it could develop a full Mustang sub-brand) has turned up the heat on Chevrolet to expand its Corvette lineup as well.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has added his name to a chorus of voices calling for General Motors to create a Corvette sub-brand making SUVs. He estimates the sub-brand could be worth $7 billion to $12 billion, and says a battery-powered, Corvette-badged vehicle would help GM convince customers that electric vehicles are a desirable performance option.