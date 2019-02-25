Say What? Australia Introduces Emoji License Plates

G’day, internet. Monday’s most bizarre motoring news comes from the fair state of Queensland, Australia. Come 5th March 2019, residents will be legally allowed to add emojis to their car’s personalised number plate.

According to a report by The Brisbane Times, a total of five emojis, from the thousands that live in your smartphone, have been approved for actual legal display as part of your car’s registration number. Crikey.

They are, as we quote: the “laugh out loud”, “wink”, “sunglasses”, “heart eyes” and “smile” emojis.