Say What? Dubai Adds Corvette And GT-R To Ambulance Service

Bugatti Veyrons, Lamborghini Aventadors, an Aston Martin One-77, a Porsche 918 Spyder – Dubai has a pretty cool fleet of police cars, we think you’ll agree.

However, we can only assume that this collection was influencing many kind-hearted young people who were deciding which emergency service they wanted to join – because now the ambulance service has added a couple of supercars to its own fleet.

Putting the ‘rapid’ into rapid response is a Nissan GT-R and Chevrolet C7 Corvette Grand Sport. How cool do they both look decked out in their medical graphics?