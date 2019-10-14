Say What? Dubai Adds Corvette And GT-R To Ambulance Service

Agent009 submitted on 10/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:31 AM

0 user comments | Views : 556 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Bugatti Veyrons, Lamborghini Aventadors, an Aston Martin One-77, a Porsche 918 Spyder – Dubai has a pretty cool fleet of police cars, we think you’ll agree.

However, we can only assume that this collection was influencing many kind-hearted young people who were deciding which emergency service they wanted to join – because now the ambulance service has added a couple of supercars to its own fleet.

Putting the ‘rapid’ into rapid response is a Nissan GT-R and Chevrolet C7 Corvette Grand Sport. How cool do they both look decked out in their medical graphics?



Read Article


Say What? Dubai Adds Corvette And GT-R To Ambulance Service

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]