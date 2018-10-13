Say What? Jaguar Considering Making A HUGE Transition In Its Product Portfolio...

Agent00R submitted on 10/13/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:08:17 PM

2 user comments | Views : 564 | Category: Rumors | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jaguar Land Rover bosses are considering a plan to turn Jaguar into an EV-only brand within the next decade, Autocar has learned.

 

It is understood that company product planners have produced an outline strategy under which Jaguar’s conventional vehicle range would be phased out over the next five to seven years, to be replaced by fully electric vehicles. 

Under the plans being considered, a full-on luxury electric saloon, replacing the unloved XJ, is expected within two years. It will be a direct competitor for Porsche’s upcoming Taycan, alongside strong-selling cars such as the Tesla Model S...



Read Article


Say What? Jaguar Considering Making A HUGE Transition In Its Product Portfolio...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

As long as these new models do not have the black smudge along the two doors (do you really have to copy this bad design idea from Porsche?) I am fine with each new Jag being a BEV. While they are at it maybe Land Rove can ditch the fake grill stamping in the quarter panel and the "stripe" trim that runs along the bottom of the doors. They designed an SUV 5m long. Putting crap on the side of it won't make it look any shorter (despite what the head of design thinks).

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/13/2018 5:46:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Callum needs to go.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/13/2018 6:26:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]