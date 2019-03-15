Securities and Exchange Commission Goes After Volkswagen For Massive Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Volkswagen Group and its former CEO Martin Winterkorn over the automaker's diesel-emissions scandal, accusing the company of perpetrating a "massive fraud" on U.

S. investors.

The SEC said in its civil complaint filed in San Francisco on Thursday that from April 2014 to May 2015, VW issued more than $13 billion in bonds and asset-backed securities in U.S. markets at a time when senior executives knew that more than 500,000 U.S. diesel vehicles grossly exceeded legal vehicle emissions limits.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

This scandal has a long tail and not likely to end soon. Total VW payouts likely to exceed $60 billion when finally over, larger than the annual GDP of 100 countries in the world.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 3/15/2019 8:05:04 AM   

MDarringer

Piech knew too. Get him.

MDarringer

Posted on 3/15/2019 8:14:00 AM   

