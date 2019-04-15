Select Customers Have Recieved Delivery Of The Mythical $35,000 Model 3

Tesla has started deliveries of the long-promised Model 3 for $35,000 to a happy few customers, but the delivery of the promised vehicle is expected to be short lived.



After Tesla announced that it is moving away from the promised base version of Model 3 at $35,000 last week, the automaker confirmed that it would start deliveries this weekend with a software-locked version of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus.

Now several buyers have reached out to Electrek to confirm that they have taken delivery of the ‘Model 3 Standard Range’.


MDarringer

They'll build some to pretend it's a thing. Google Dale / Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation. It's Tesla 100% i.e. a con artist as the CEO and a car that will never be produced.

