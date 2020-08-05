Shanghai To Implement Smart Charging Stations That Will Track User Data

The Shanghai Municipal Government yesterday announced its smart-city action plan.

Activities include adding 100,000 charging ports, so-called Internet-of-Vehicle roadways, and 34,5000 5G base stations. Those charging ports double as interactive devices that collect a lot of data, including “user portraits.”

In April, China’s largest utility companies announced plans to construct charging ports at a scale 10 times bigger than last year. Xin Guobin, deputy minister of Industry and Information Technology, said the network of charging stations, battery-swap locations, and big data would be the foundation of China’s strategy for new energy vehicles.


