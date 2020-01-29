Shares Of Tesla EXPLODE After POSITIVE Q4 19 Earnings — Where's The Elevator's Next Stop?

From the beginning of 2H 2019, it's been remarkable to watch Tesla. The company is carrying significant momentum.



And for the naysayers, boy, they're eating crow today.



That's because Tesla reported earnings after the bell. At the time of this writing, shares of TSLA are up 15%, which is around $653/share. It's hard to think that about one year ago the expectations were that Tesla was doomed. Now the Model Y has ramped ahead of schedule and the CyberTruck is waiting in the wings.



The big news is this: The company beat earnings and has provided guidance suggesting it will sell more than 500,000 vehicles in 2020. Given the U.S. operation is humming and its Shanghai factory is online and delivering autos, 500K doesn't seem so far out of reach any longer.



That said, we've got to ask: If YOU could put a price target on shares of TSLA, where would you mark the next stop?







Tesla Inc. stock rallied more than 6% late Wednesday after the Silicon Valley car maker reported quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street views and set a goal to “comfortably” sell more than 500,000 vehicles this year.



Tesla said it earned $105 million, or 56 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $140 million, or 78 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $2.14 a share, compared with $2 a share a year ago.



Revenue rose 2% to $7.4 billion, compared with $7.2 billion a year ago...



