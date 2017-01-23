Shelby is celebrating 50 years with a new 750-hp Super Snake

A new snake is ready to hit the streets. At Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction, Shelby American introduced its 2017 50th Anniversary Shelby Super Snake. It comes with as much as 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) and has a starting price of just $69,995.



Only 500 examples of the new Super Snake will be available globally, so if you want one, you better act quick. Each car will honor the 50th anniversary of the original, which was unveiled back in 1967. Based on the 2017 Mustang GT, Shelby supercharges Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 to produce 670 horsepower (449 kilowatts), with an option to add 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) thanks to a more powerful Whipple or Kenne Bell supercharger.



Shelby Super Snake 2017



