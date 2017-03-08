Shocker! There Are STILL 12 Brand New 2012 Lexus LFA Super Cars In Inventory

The Lexus LFA was the first supercar built by Toyota’s luxury brand and from the get-go, it was destined for greatness.

Lexus had a lot to prove to the world, but mostly that it could build something that wasn’t just for 80 year-old opera goers. Out came the LFA, a car so beloved to many auto journalists that even Jeremy Clarkson claimed it was the best car he’d ever driven. Only 500 were ever built and production ended in 2012. Don’t think, however, that it means it’s not possible to get a new LFA from the dealership with delivery miles on it.

User Comments

MDarringer

It was a STUPID car. First, it was $275K OVERPRICED. It was a showcase of technology but failed to excite buyers ultimately. Toyota, like Honda and Nissan, are utterly dumb when it comes to "halo" cars. They produce a vehicle that it several times the cost of their most expensive vehicle, and then are baffled when the sales of the more pedestrian models does not take off.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 9:02:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -7   

countguy

The car was and is a total flop. Don't see the new LC doing much better.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 9:15:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

qwertyfla

Super cars are suppose to be European -not Asian and not for the utterly absurd $$$ that is asked for the Lexus or NSX as they don't have the panache to ask for that kind of cash.

qwertyfla (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 9:29:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -7   

PUGPROUD

This report just killed the resale value of cars already sold.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 9:41:29 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I don't think this is news. Unsold NOS (new old stock) product from all kinds of industries can be found if you know where to look.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 10:19:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 12   

iamdabest1

give me one at 100k NOW, and ill take it, yes even the 2012. i honestly cant think of many exhaust notes till this day that are better than on the LFA.

iamdabest1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 10:31:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 11   

Firewombat

So true

Firewombat (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 12:41:16 PM | | Votes: 5   

malba2367

I don't think its a flop. Those 12 cars are probably being held by dealers as showpieces or to sell at the right price if a buyer emerges . One of the Lexus dealer near me has one on their showroom floor, it is surrounded by a clear glass fence so you can't walk up to it. Other dealers could be doing similar things.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 10:55:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 10   

222max

The article explains why there are still a few around.

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 12:27:23 PM | | Votes: 3   

mre30

In my opinion, the last, best Japanese Halo Car was the Toyota MR2 of the late 1980's/early 1990's (2nd gen from 1989 to 1999 the best). The NSX was good but even though the MR2 was 'lower-class' than the NSX it was great. Halo cars don't need to be super-expensive.

The turbo, targa version was just sweet. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyota_MR2.

In this same vein, I would lump the original Mazda Miata of 1990. I think the Miata did more for Mazda than the NSX or the LFA ever did for Acura and Lexus.

Lexus should just come out with a new Lexus MR2 that can take on the Cayman/Boxter.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 11:25:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

cidflekken

The real question I have is this: Is Lexus even WANTING to sell these cars? I kind of agree with malba, these cars are probably being displayed by Lexus for a reason, especially in their continued quest to prove as a sport/luxury brand. The Lexus dealership up from me has a yellow one in their showroom (or at least they did a bit ago) and they were not trying to sell it.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 11:52:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 12   

MDarringer

Lexus realizes that CAN'T sell them because a 911 Turbo will obliterate them for 1/2 the cost a a Corvette Stingray Z06 will do it for 1/3 the cost.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 12:10:56 PM | | Votes: -8   

malba2367

Also, remember that in the eyes of the IRS a car is a 5 year asset. So a dealership could depreciate this "unsold inventory" until it is "worthless" on their books and then sell after taking the tax benefit.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 12:37:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Firewombat

Always loved these, would love to own one, they hold their value well too

Firewombat (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 12:42:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

malba2367

After those 5 years the car could be transferred to the owner of dealership basically at a 40-50% discount...the owner could then sell it or hold on to it as a collectible to be sold in the future.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 12:47:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Prices are all over the map. $350k to $480k for those online. Good luck hitting those figures for the reasons mentioned in the posts above. Like an 8yr old BMW V10 M5. So what.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 1:14:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

TheSteve

For interested parties, here's a good "Personal Review" of the LFA:

The Lexus LFA Is the $400,000 Supercar Nobody Talks About:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PopzpO-Iu94&t=885s

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2017 2:04:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

