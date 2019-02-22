Should BMW Dump The 8 Cylinder Engine on the next 7-Series?

The latest emissions regulations took its toll on the 7 Series, and the outlook isn’t good for high-displacement, gas-guzzling engine options. To this effect, the Bavarian automaker could discontinue the V8 and V12 for the seventh generation.

“Sources” told a BMW Blog that “deep changes are in the works in Munich regarding their current flagship.” Those same sources further suggest “the upcoming lineup will be made up of six-cylinder engines coupled with electric motors in a variety of guises."



Spies, discuss...



