Should BMW Dump The 8 Cylinder Engine on the next 7-Series?

The latest emissions regulations took its toll on the 7 Series, and the outlook isn’t good for high-displacement, gas-guzzling engine options.
The latest emissions regulations took its toll on the 7 Series, and the outlook isn't good for high-displacement, gas-guzzling engine options.

To this effect, the Bavarian automaker could discontinue the V8 and V12 for the seventh generation. "Sources" told a BMW Blog that "deep changes are in the works in Munich regarding their current flagship." Those same sources further suggest "the upcoming lineup will be made up of six-cylinder engines coupled with electric motors in a variety of guises."
