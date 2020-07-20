Should Car Companies Bring Back Cool Fabric And Other Interior Materials Instead Of JUST Leathers?

I love a nicely done leather interior in vehicles so don't take this the wrong way.



Aren't you as BORED as I am with the choices companies offer in 2020?



Here are your choices. Plain cloth. Leather. Luxury leather. Bespoke (Gosh, I HATE that word) leather.



But as I look at the cars I've loved over the years and cars that people customize I wish these companies would add some sizzle back into the game. Beautiful leather is nice in say a Porsche 911 but give me the Houndstooth cloth combo for mine?



What about those cool aqua, shiny vinyls you see in the old mustangs?



All though it wasn't publicized much (one random photo) the new Bronco showed a cool two tone cloth (can't tell the quality of it from the pic)







And if you love unique interiors, you'll love this Porsche video showing of some of the coolest old cars and fancy fabrics.



Tell us, where do you stand on leather/versus quality use of cloth fabrics?







