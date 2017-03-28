Should Chevrolet Consider Making A Corvette SUV?

Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:00:24 AM

1 user comments | Views : 456 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.detroitnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Maybe that’s not so far-fetched.

Corvette is a singular car within Chevrolet, and in many ways is a performance brand unto itself. Almost every performance brand now has its own crossover; the most prominent of which is Porsche’s money-machine, the Cayenne.

If Corvette did make an SUV, what would it look like? Detroit News presentation editor Jamie Hollar drew his own concept car, shown here. And The Detroit News talked to ex-GM big wigs, auto analysts and car enthusiasts for their ideas on what the high-performance SUV should be.



Read Article


Should Chevrolet Consider Making A Corvette SUV?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

atc98092

That image doesn't qualify as an SUV or even a cross-over. The most they could claim is a station wagon, or "shooting brake" as is popular to call them nowadays. A Cayenne may be a Porsche, but it still has SUV ground clearance.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2017 11:20:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]