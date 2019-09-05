Should GM Regret Killing The Hummer?

It’s been nearly a decade since the death of General Motors’ off-road brand, Hummer, and while many of you are probably thinking “good riddance,” I’m here to tell you that Hummer was good, and America should forgive it.



In the spirit of Redemption Garage, Jalopnik’s weekly feature devoted to lifting certain cars from the sad part of the human psyche that processes disdain and apathy, I propose a full pardon to the Hummer brand. In fact, I’ll go a step further: Not only should America forgive Hummer, I think, in some ways, America yearns for its return.



Read Article