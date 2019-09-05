Should GM Regret Killing The Hummer?

It’s been nearly a decade since the death of General Motors’ off-road brand, Hummer, and while many of you are probably thinking “good riddance,” I’m here to tell you that Hummer was good, and America should forgive it.



In the spirit of Redemption Garage, Jalopnik’s weekly feature devoted to lifting certain cars from the sad part of the human psyche that processes disdain and apathy, I propose a full pardon to the Hummer brand. In fact, I’ll go a step further: Not only should America forgive Hummer, I think, in some ways, America yearns for its return.

PUGPROUD

GM is a buzz kill...

Posted on 5/9/2019 2:43:49 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 2:43:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Right and Ofcourse they do because now they are killing off sedans, Hummer would be booming right now in a world obsessed with oversized and overpriced SUVs

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:38:02 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:38:02 PM | | Votes: 5   

colecole

Duh.

Posted on 5/9/2019 3:09:04 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 3:09:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Truthy

They were horrible, overpriced vehicles.

Posted on 5/9/2019 3:32:14 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 3:32:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

colecole

So are Jeeps.

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:17:03 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:17:03 PM | | Votes: 1   

YoCarFanto

Nissan should regret killing the Xterra

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:58:04 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:58:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Car4life1

I agree loved the xterra for the rugged styling but i have a feeling they would’ve eventually made it look like a regular cute Ute for soccer moms, in that case I’m glad it went out with honor.

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:30:41 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:30:41 PM | | Votes: 3   

ricks0me

This was a political move dictated by the prior dictator King O.B.H.M.A.
One Big Ass Mistake America
Agent 009: You should know better then to ask that question. It went down like this >>> GM, if you want gov't $$$$ >>> Kill Hummer, Pontiac, Saturn

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:15:26 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:15:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Car4life1

you do know you misspelled your own...nvm LOL...what could one expect? but then again the H is not even close to the A on the keyboard

You had 1 job!

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:06:16 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:06:16 PM | | Votes: 3   

Truthy

Hummer sales were dying during the great recession. GM had too many brands.
At least Obama respected the constitution.
Private bone spurs is acting like a king and ignoring the checks and balances our founders put into the constitution.

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:18:08 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:18:08 PM | | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Yeah Obama sure observed the constitution as he gave guns to the drug cartel, bribed Iran with cash, funded the rise of ISIS, and let Americans die in Benghazi. Let's not mention colluding with the Russians to sell them our uranium or colluding with them to subvert the 2016 election. Yeah, Obama was a saint.

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:49:15 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:49:15 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

A Cadillac/Corvette/Hummer premium dealer set up would have been pretty clever.

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:15:31 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:15:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD Even better with a Lamborghini dealership with an Estoque sedan as well as a modern day LM002 with a V12. Sell it for $500k USD. Crazy people would gladly buy it.

Posted on 5/9/2019 9:02:12 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 9:02:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

Truthy

Hummer sales were dying during the great recession. GM had too many brands.
At least Obama respected the constitution.
Private bone spurs is acting like a king and ignoring the checks and balances our founders put into the constitution.

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:32:25 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:32:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

skytop

This question is about 12 years late. It is now moot.

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:58:41 PM

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:58:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

