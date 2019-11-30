Should Lamborghini Be GREEN With Envy With The Audi RS Q8 Setting The TOP SUV Lap Around The Nürburgring?

Agent00R submitted on 11/30/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:29:20 PM
When it comes to sport-utility vehicles, one thing is pretty clear: Volkswagen Auto Group (VAG) isn't playing around.
We know this as it's birthed a slew of super-capable SUVs. Just think. The Audi RS Q8, the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and others. 2019 LA Auto ShowAnd it's interesting to see the RS Q8 hold the number one spot with a record-setting lap around the world-famous Nürburgring. One would think that Audi would have held back but that's simply not the case. Brand hierarchies be damned.That said, I was curious, Spies. Do YOU think that Lamborghini should be green with envy over the all-new RS Q8's success? Could a more potent Urus be on the way?2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
