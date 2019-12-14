Should MORE Automakers OFFER or MANDATE Free Track Time With The Purchase Of A High-performance Vehicle?

Agent00R submitted on 12/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:41:44 PM

0 user comments | Views : 364 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Yesterday, Agent 009 posted an interesting story coming from our friends at Ford.

Apparently the Ford Performance team thought that with the purchase of the all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 it would make sense to offer a complementary track session down in Charlotte.

To me, this is a genius move. There's two reasons for this.

First, there's no question that the GT500 is going to be a gnarly beast to tame. We're talking about a massive amount of power — over 750 horsepower — being sent exclusively to the rear wheels. If you don't know what you're doing, you will wind up in a heap of trouble. Kudos to Ford for thinking of driver safety.

Second, this will turn on many buyers to exploring the limit of their vehicles at the track rather than on public streets. While I am sure a lot of GT500 buyers already are enthusiasts, some won't be or they haven't had experiences in a controlled environment. Not only does that mean more part sales for Ford but greater stickiness with Ford Performance vehicles. Let's face it: If you have a great time at the track it will become addictive.

Having said that, this makes me wonder: Should more automakers OFFER or even MANDATE (for safety) free track time with the purchase of certain high-performance automobiles?



Should MORE Automakers OFFER or MANDATE Free Track Time With The Purchase Of A High-performance Vehicle?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]