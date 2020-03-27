Should PORSCHE Consider A Pickup Alternative To The Tesla CYBERTRUCK?

Agent001 submitted on 3/27/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:58:43 PM

9 user comments | Views : 2,276 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.techeblog.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As I've been saying in previous articles the world is changing in a bizzaro way and as time goes on just when you think you've seen and thought of EVERYTHING, someone smacks you upside the head and takes things to a NEW level.



Thought you were in shock seeing the Tesla CYBERTRUCK for the first time? How about this from TechEBlog?

The Porsche TRAYKAN!


Now if you're thinking MAN, that is OUT there, remember what everyone said when Porsche announced they were making an SUV.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Should should Porsche consider this apocalyptic idea?

Spies, discuss...



Read Article


Should PORSCHE Consider A Pickup Alternative To The Tesla CYBERTRUCK?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

No.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 12:39:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

Yes, Porsche can bring out the first $125,000. pick up truck.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 6:29:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Super posh pick up trucks have not ever been a success in the market. Not sure why considering the prices of "Cowboy" edition full size trucks that are sold today. A Cayenne that can tow is enough.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 8:36:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

A Cayenne pickup would probably sell.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 10:19:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

PUGPROUD

A thousand times "NO" Image all wrong, functionality all wrong.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 10:50:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

t_bone

"...remember what everyone said when Porsche announced they were making an SUV."

I have not forgotten, and I have not forgiven.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 12:28:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Section_31_JTK

No. Useless trucks are useless.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 3:14:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

But if they sell, you build them and rake in the profit.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 4:11:42 PM | | Votes: 1   

Section_31_JTK

Is there really a market for a Porsche pickup? As a 911 owner, I would never buy one. To me a real truck is a F series.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 4:50:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]