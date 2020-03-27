Should PORSCHE Consider A Pickup Alternative To The Tesla CYBERTRUCK?

As I've been saying in previous articles the world is changing in a bizzaro way and as time goes on just when you think you've seen and thought of EVERYTHING, someone smacks you upside the head and takes things to a NEW level.



Thought you were in shock seeing the Tesla CYBERTRUCK for the first time? How about this from TechEBlog?



The Porsche TRAYKAN!





Now if you're thinking MAN, that is OUT there, remember what everyone said when Porsche announced they were making an SUV.



Desperate times call for desperate measures. Should should Porsche consider this apocalyptic idea?



Spies, discuss...







