Should The Kia Have Gotten WINGS Instead And Been Released As A Genesis?

Every single person I've encountered that has driven the all-new Kia Telluride has walked away saying the same thing. Typically, the reaction goes something like this:



"That was surprising. Well done, Kia."



While previous high-end Kias have not exactly delivered on the promise — cough, cough, K900 — the Telluride is changing the game. And, it's doing it the same way Lexus did in the early 1990s with the LS.



It's an extremely well packaged sport-utility vehicle that is offered at an aggressive price point. Buyers have taken notice.



We know this because it is virtually impossible to locate an SX V6 model anywhere. The lower trims can be had here and there but the fully kitted out versions are long gone.



This had us wondering: Would Hyundai had an even BIGGER winner on its hands if it released the all-new Telluride as a Genesis? By putting the WINGS on it, would it have had enough juice to make an impression with people seeking to have that Bentley-esque flavor?



NOTE: We're not saying a Kia is even in the same ballpark as a Bentley product, however, people have made some wacky comments to me during my time piloting Genesis vehicles (e.g., "Is that the new Bentley?")





