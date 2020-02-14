Should We Start The DEATH Clock? Nissan Reports STAGGERING 87% DROP In Profit

Agent00R submitted on 2/14/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:03:13 AM

1 user comments | Views : 544 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: japantoday.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan said Thursday its net profit plunged more than 87 percent for the nine months to December as it struggles with weak demand and fallout from the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.



Nissan revised downwards its full-year sales and profit forecasts, but warned that the impact from the spreading coronavirus crisis was not yet included in their figures.

"Let me express my sincere regrets to shareholders. The company results are weaker than expected," said CEO Makoto Uchida, who announced there would be no dividend paid.

Net profit for April-December dropped 87.6 percent to 39.3 billion yen ($358 million), on sales down 12.5 percent at 7.5 trillion yen for the period...



Read Article


Should We Start The DEATH Clock? Nissan Reports STAGGERING 87% DROP In Profit

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

wilfred

Death clock? Seriously? Nissan maybe in a bad situation but they are still profitable.

That's a whole lot more better than a company that runs hyping it's stock and having it's customers as guinea pigs for all the R&D...

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2020 1:57:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]